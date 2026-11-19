Boeing will supply 15 wide-body 787 Dreamliner aircraft to Philippine Airlines under a contract finalized this week, though first agreed to in July. It will be the largest wide-body jet order to-date by the Philippine national airline, and it includes purchase options for up to five more 787-10s, as well as GE Aerospace GEnx-1B engines to power the aircraft.

Unofficially, and based on listed prices for the Dreamliner and customary discounts, the order could be worth up to $3.4 billion for Boeing.

The carrier services 29 destinations in the Philippines and 40 in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East. The new 787s represent planned replacement capacity for its current widebody fleet of Boeing 777-300ERs and Airbus A330s, many of which are 20 years old or more. Also, by selecting the 787-10 (the largest variant) Philippines will be increasing passenger capacity regional and long-haul international flights. This supports PAL's long-term network expansion and accommodates growing global air travel demand.

The 787 Dreamliner is a long-range aircraft with typical carrying capacity for 210 to 330 passengers, and developed to achieve greater fuel-efficiency for long-range service (7,565 nautical miles / 14,010km.) The 787-10 carries 318 to 336 passengers in a standard multi-class configuration.

Boeing frequently notes that the 787 consumes 25% less fuel and creates 25% fewer emissions than the aircraft they replace.

Since the series introduction in 2011, Boeing has logged orders for more than 2,500 787s, and its current backlog of unfilled orders is close to 1,200 aircraft.