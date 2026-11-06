Toyota Centralizes Robotics in a New Corporate Strategy

Toyota Motor Corp. is introducing a new corporate structure to accommodate its ongoing developments in robotics technologies, putting these various initiatives together in a single unit called Toyota Robotics. At the same time, the organizational changes announced by Toyota establish an intensive, corporate focus on people and their work activities.

In its announcement, Toyota referred to robotics as “a key pillar of its future business, enabling it to continue creating what people need in each era.

“Toyota aims to introduce robots into society not as machines that take away people's jobs, but as partners that stand alongside them and expand their potential,” the announcement continued.

The change is one of several organizational and executive changes the automaker plans to make effective January 1, 2027.

Like various automaking competitors, Toyota has been researching robotics technologies for several years. Until now much of that work has been centered in the Toyota Research Institute (TRI), and in various partnerships. Some of its developments have involved Large Behavior Models (LBM) and generative AI for robots; last year, TRI announced a joint research collaboration with Boston Dynamics (a Hyundai holding) to advance general-purpose humanoid robots.

Toyota’s decision to structure a corporate unit with robotics as its central purpose is explained as a response to changing global demographics, to a broader determination to modernize its manufacturing operations, and a strategy to transition from automotive to "mobility” technologies.

Toyota Robotics will bring together “robotics-related expertise, personnel, and functions spread across the company. Working closely with development departments …, the organization will accelerate the practical application, commercialization, and deployment of robots on the front lines, while creating new value toward a society in which people and robots coexist.”

Toyota also established a Philosophy and Education group spearheaded by chairman Akio Toyoda, to pass down decades of manufacturing experience, operational mindset, and corporate heritage to new and future employees as the company incorporates more automation and shifts to offering high-tech mobility.

It also Toyota consolidated its Accounting and Human Resources groups into a new division, to streamline corporate functions and provide direct, corporate support to manufacturing sites, to maximize operational efficiency and workplace harmony.