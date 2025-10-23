Dana Idling Plant Producing EV Parts

Dana Inc. is closing a three-year old operation that manufactures thermal-management products for electric and hybrid vehicles, and related products.

The decision is apparently related to automakers’ reassessment of their battery-electric vehicle programs, including General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis. Dana Thermal Products manufactures components that cool and heat critical vehicle systems, like battery cooling plates, oil coolers for engines and transmissions, and thermal-acoustic shielding.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed with the Michigan Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity, the Dana Thermal Products plant in Auburn Hills is closing “due to unforeseen and immediate reductions in customer orders”.

The plant began laying off about 200 workers on October 9. The separations will continue through January 31 and the plant will not be reopened, as stated by the manager of that location in the WARN filing.

While Dana is recognized as a developer and manufacturer of propulsion and power-management systems for automotive, commercial, and off-highway vehicles, it opened the Dana Thermal Products operation in 2022. The $54.2-million investment was supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund, to supply “various thermal management technologies including battery cooling plates, cold plates and power electronics cooling to global automakers,” according to an announcement by the governor’s office at that time

“The company (Dana) anticipates that one of its largest opportunities for growth is within the electrification market and is investing to position itself as a leader in EV technologies as core customers and markets are making the shift,” the Michigan Economic Development Corp. reported in 2022.

In 2023 another Dana Thermal Products plant was closed in St. Clair, MI, when the company cited

"reductions in customer orders." That shutdown affected a reported 204 employees.