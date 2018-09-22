DLA Extends $2.4B Contract to United Technologies Corp.

The U.S. Department of Defense Defense Logistics Agency placed a $2.46-billion contract with United Technologies Corp. to supply depot-level “repairables and consumable parts” to the U.S. Air Force. The award is a modification to an earlier supply contract, exercising on five-year option of a five-year base contract.

The modification brings the total cumulative value of the original contract to $4.93 billion.

The DLA noted the contract work will be carried out in Connecticut, which is the headquarters for United Technologies and its subsidiary Pratt & Whitney, the manufacturer of the F-135 turbofan and various other jet engines for military aircraft. Another subsidiary, UTC Aerospace Systems, designs and manufactures components and systems for numerous defense programs, including aircraft wheels and brakes, cockpit controls, driveshafts, couplings, engine fuel controls, engine start systems, landing gears, turbine engine blades and vanes, and many others.

The new contract has a completion date of September 2023.

Earlier this year, United Technologies Corp. announced plans to hire 35,000 people and make investments of more than $15 billion in R&D and capital expenditures in the U.S. over the next five years.