Machine Tool Orders Topped $1B in September

U.S. machine shops and other manufacturers booked orders totaling more than $1 billion for new capital equipment during September, setting a new monthly record for investments tracked by AMT - the Assn. for Manufacturing Technology in its U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders series. The $1.007 billion in new orders for September represent a 38.0% rise over the August order total, and a 101.7% improvement over September 2025.

The September totals improved by 22.5% over the previous monthly record set in December 2025, and represent the seventh consecutive month for new order totals above $500 million, the longest such streak on record for the USMTO.

The new totals include the orders collected by exhibitors at IMTS 2026, September 14-19, and the unit count (3,471 new machines) is the highest for any month since September 2014.

Through nine months of activity for 2026, the USMTO report indicates a total order value of $5.76 billion, 45.0% more than during January-September 2025.

The monthly USMTO report tracks new-order values and machine units for metal-cutting and metal-forming machinery, nationwide and in six regions, and it serves as an index to future manufacturing activity, as machining operations invest in capacity to support their anticipated production activity.