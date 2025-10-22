Cutting Tool Orders Falling Short

Machine shops’ and other manufacturers’ consumption of cutting tools inched up to $210.6 million during August, 2.7% above July and just 1.8% above the August 2024 result. The new data brings year-to-date consumption of cutting tools to $1.66 billion, which is a -2.7% drop from the January-August total for 2024 according to the Cutting Tool Market Report.

The monthly CTMR tracks orders of cutting tools as an index to overall manufacturing activity, as those products are critical consumable products across major industries like automotive, aerospace, construction, defense, energy, and numerous other sectors.

The CTMR is compiled by AMT - the Assn. for Manufacturing Technology and the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute. “Key markets continue to struggle to gain traction as we approach the final quarter of 2025,” observed Steve Boyer, president of USCTI. “While shipments of cutting tools have fallen short of their 2024 levels in all but one month this year, July 2025 shipment numbers were significantly better than the previous year, and aerospace has been a segment of strength.”