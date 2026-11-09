Robot Demand Surges as Manufacturing Expands

U.S. and Canadian manufacturers ordered 10,989 robots during the third quarter of 2026, 22.9% more than during the previous quarter, and with a total value of $723.5 million or 14.0% over the Q2 total, according to new data released by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3). The new totals indicate 24.8% more robots ordered, worth 26.1% more in value, compared to the third quarter of 2025.
It is the strongest quarter for robot demand in 2026, and pushes year-to-date order totals to 28,984 robots worth an estimated $1.89 billion, A3 added.
A3 attributed the strength of demand to the ongoing improvement in manufacturing activity, as indicated by the Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Managers Index for September 2026. The September PMI of 54.5 signified the ninth consecutive month of expansion in manufacturing activity. At the same time, Federal Reserve Bank reported manufacturing output increased 0.3% in September.
Robot orders by automotive OEMs rebounded during Q3 following a weak first half, posting a 7.5% increase in robot units ordered versus Q3 2025.
Orders by automotive component manufacturers continued their 2026 improvement, with the number of robots increasing 90.4% over Q3 2025.
Metal producing and processing operations’ robot orders increased by +37.0% than in the third quarter of 2025. Relatedly, AMT - the Assn. for Manufacturing Technology has identified the significance of automation technology in the ongoing rise in U.S. manufacturing technology orders.
Other industrial segments posting strong improvement in robot demand during Q3 2026 demand included: semiconductors, electronics, and photonics, +97.6% units; plastics and rubber, +67.7% units; life sciences, pharma, and biomed, +38.7% units.
All other industries increased 0.5% in units ordered, while food and consumer goods operations’ robot orders declined 23.7% versus Q3 2025.
Demand for collaborative robots totaled 1,831 units valued at $63.8 million during Q3, increasing approximately 56% over Q3 2025. Cobots comprised 16.7% of all robot units ordered during the quarter.
For the January-September period, U.S. and Canadian businesses ordered 4,605 cobots worth approximately $178 million, 15.9% of total robot units and 9.4% of order value during over the first nine months of this year.
A3 noted that cobots accounted for 43.8% of robot orders life sciences, pharma, and biomed sector businesses, and 36.9% of robot orders in the semiconductors, electronics, and photonics sector.