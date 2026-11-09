Robot Demand Surges as Manufacturing Expands

U.S. and Canadian manufacturers ordered 10,989 robots during the third quarter of 2026, 22.9% more than during the previous quarter, and with a total value of $723.5 million or 14.0% over the Q2 total, according to new data released by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3). The new totals indicate 24.8% more robots ordered, worth 26.1% more in value, compared to the third quarter of 2025.

It is the strongest quarter for robot demand in 2026, and pushes year-to-date order totals to 28,984 robots worth an estimated $1.89 billion, A3 added.

A3 attributed the strength of demand to the ongoing improvement in manufacturing activity, as indicated by the Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Managers Index for September 2026. The September PMI of 54.5 signified the ninth consecutive month of expansion in manufacturing activity. At the same time, Federal Reserve Bank reported manufacturing output increased 0.3% in September.