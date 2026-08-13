North American Robot Demand Growing

The Association further noted that Manufacturing PMI continued to expand during June, for a sixth consecutive month, with continuing growth in new orders and production volume. Federal Reserve data also showed manufacturing output 1.1% above its year-earlier level in June.

“While the timing of large Automotive OEM projects and broader economic conditions will continue to influence quarterly results, the first-half data suggests manufacturers continue to view automation as a long-term investment in competitiveness,” according to A3.

For the first half of 2026, A3 detailed that North American orders totaled 17,995 robots worth $1.166 billion, a 2.0% rise in units and 6.6% increase in order values versus January-June 2025.

“The first half of 2026 continued a trend that has been building over the past several quarters,” according to A3’s report. “Robotics demand is becoming increasingly diversified across industries. While automotive OEM orders declined 25% compared to the first half of 2025, growth in automotive component and several general industry sectors helped offset that decline.”