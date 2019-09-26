Machine Tool Supplier Renews Scholarship Program

CNC Machines LLC has launched its second annual scholarship program for students pursuing certification, a certificate, associate degree, or bachelor’s degree in a manufacturing-related area of study. The Florida-based online market for used CNC milling machines, CNC lathes, and other CNC machines, seeks to address the manufacturing industry’s shortage of skilled workers able to program and operate machine tools and to manage manufacturing operations.

The "skills gap" has been a pressing concern for manufacturers over the past decade, and despite growth in the sector creating thousands of new jobs since 2017, a 2018 Deloitte report found that over 500,000 manufacturing jobs remain unfilled.

The lack of available job candidates could be the cause of considerable decline in U.S. GDP in the coming decade, according to the same research.

CNC Machines also has awarded scholarships exclusively to veterans seeking training and education to become machinists.

The CNC Machines Manufacturing Scholarship program awarded $2,000 to its first winner earlier this year, and the award value has been increased to $2,500 in the current round.

Scholarship candidates must submit a 1000-1300-word essay — using CNC Machines’ online form — explaining why they are pursuing a manufacturing career and what can be done to attract younger workers to the field. The application also must include information about the candidate’s skills, goals and future plans.

The completed applications are due by January 17, 2020, and the winner will be announced on February 3.

CNC Machines recently earned inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of 2019’s fastest growing American companies.

According to CEO Curt Doherty, “As American manufacturing continues its resurgence, the focus now needs to turn to aggressively addressing the looming and potentially devastating skills gap. CNC Machines is committed to doing its part and this scholarship, along with other programs we offer, is our way of stepping up to the plate to help the industry grow.”