New Supply Deal Speeds Army Helicopter Purchases

In the ongoing revamping of the Pentagon’s purchasing programs, the U.S. Army has established a “novel production agreement” with Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky Aircraft subsidiary that will allow production of UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to continue though the 2027 expiration of the current multi-year contract, and also allow the Army to increase its orders for new helicopters as necessary.

“This contract is not only fast but flexible,” according to Sikorsky’s vice president and general manager Rich Benton. “We’ve come to this structure to give the Army flexibility as their needs and budget change year-to-year, while maintaining a vehicle that can support FMS demand. This agreement turns a partner‑nation decision into aircraft on the ramp faster than conventional procurement allows,”.

The UH-60M is the current version of Sikorsky’s long-established multi-purpose utility helicopter, incorporating digital avionics, powerful engines, and enhanced lift/range for troop transport, medical evacuation, command-and-control, and search-and-rescue missions. According to Lockheed it is “the world’s most versatile helicopter.”

“This (new agreement) is especially critical for allied nations as foreign military sales cases mature,” Lockheed noted in its announcement, referring to concerns among the Pentagon’s foreign military sales customers about delays in securing procurement slots for new aircraft. The new agreement will allow Sikorsky to supply partner-nations from its active production programs, turning foreign partner decisions into "aircraft on the ramp" much faster than traditional contracting allows.

In addition to supporting the U.S. Army and allied military customers, the agreement protects Sikorsky and its supply chain for the helicopter program, (which, sources say, involves about 230 businesses in 43 states.)

Officially, the new agreement is structured as an “Undefinitized Contract Action, ”financial mechanism that allows Sikorsky and its suppliers to purchase long-lead hardware and begin subassembly work before final pricing and terms are fully definitized, but planning and production can continue without straining existing workflows.

The initial terms of the agreement involve the U.S. Army awarding $234.5 million for 16 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. Those helicopters are set to be delivered starting in 2028.

However, the "novel" agreement will allow the U.S. Army expand or adjust order volumes, scaling the total purchase by more than 100 additional helicopters.

“This contract ensures we maintain a ready, modern and survivable rotary‑wing capability for the Army and our allies. The Black Hawk has long been a vital part of the Army and National Guard’s flexibility and will continue to be so for the next half century,” stated Col. Ryan Nesrsta, project manager for the Pentagon’s Utility Helicopters Project Office.