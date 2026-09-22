GE Starting R&D Center Modernization

GE Aerospace has outlined a $225-million investment plan to modernize its R&D center in Niskayuna, N.Y., including infrastructure improvements and new research equipment and technologies. State and local sources are providing more than $13 million in tax credits and other incentives to support the improvements at the GE Aerospace Research Center, which is near Schenectady in central New York.

The project adds to the roughly $1-billion, company-wide capital investment program GE Aerospace announced earlier this year.

GE Aerospace Research develops critical technologies that support GE Aerospace’s enterprise priorities. It works with GE Aerospace businesses and external collaborators toward practical applications in areas that include artificial intelligence, autonomy, robotics, advanced materials, future manufacturing, and hybrid electric and electric power.

According to the developer and manufacturer of commercial and military aerospace propulsion technologies, the project is expected to create 75 full-time jobs over five years, including research, engineering and skilled-trade positions.

GE’s announcement noted that the improvement projects will support advanced technology research underway now, including federally supported programs in partnership with the U.S. Dept. of Energy and Dept. of War.

“The future of flight is developed through rigorous scientific and technical pursuit spanning decades,” according to Joseph Vinciquerra, general manager and senior executive director, GE Aerospace Research. “We are ready to turn this investment into breakthroughs that will define the next era of aviation.”

The numerous research efforts in progress at GE Aerospace include projects that involve generative AI for engine design, hypersonic propulsion, hybrid-electric propulsion, commercial hybrid-electric flight, and open-fan engine architecture.

GE Aerospace noted that the site improvement projects will get underway immediately, and research programs at Niskayuna will continue throughout construction.