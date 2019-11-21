Skip navigation
GM Duramax V8- Turbo-Diesel engine General Motors
The Duramax 6.6-liter V-8 turbo-diesel engine is produced by DMAX, a joint venture of GM and Isuzu Diesel Services of America, and power the 2020 Chevy Silverado and Sierra heavy-duty pickups.
News

GM Building a New Plant for More Diesel Engines

A $175-million DMAX project in Ohio will be complete and in production by late next year, to machine more engine blocks and heads for HD pickup demand

General Motors Corp. and its joint-venture partner Isuzu Diesel Service of America plan to build a $175-million plant in Brookville, Ohio, to manufacture diesel engine components. The new plant will expand production of "critical" parts in support of the partners' DMAX diesel engine manufacturing plant nearby in Moraine, Ohio.

DMAX is owned 60% by GM and 40% by Isuzu. It has built more than 2 million diesel engines since the Moraine plant opened in 1999.

The new construction will be completed late next year for a 251,000-sq.ft operation employing more than 100 workers, GM said. Preliminary work has begun already, it noted.

“Strong demand for GM’s all-new family of Chevrolet and GMC heavy and medium duty pickups is driving us to find ways to build more Duramax diesel engines,” stated Gerald Johnson, EVP of Global Manufacturing. “The Brookville investment will enable us to machine more engine blocks and heads and ultimately enable our DMAX engine plant in Moraine to build more 6.6-liter diesel engines for our Flint truck assembly plant.”

The Duramax 6.6-liter V-8 is installed in the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra HD pickups introduced earlier this year. GM said it will be building dealer inventory levels of the new pickups through the first half of 2020, and it is increasing production of crew cab and diesel models to meet customer demand.

The engines are built by DMAX and installed at GM's heavy-duty pickup assembly operations in Flint, MI, where capacity expansion also is underway.

GM noted heavy-duty models make up about 25% of U.S. full-size pickup truck sales, and the new Silverado and Sierra designed to serve that segment of the market and increase GM's share of the total.

TAGS: Shop Operations Machining / Cutting
