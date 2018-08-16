Menu
Millennium Space ALTAIR Pathfinder satellite Millennium Space Systems
Millennium Space’s ALTAIR Pathfinder satellite was designed to demonstrate innovations in avionics, guidance and control, additive manufacturing, power systems, RF communications, and onboard processing technologies.
Boeing Buys Small-Satellite Developer

Millennium Space Systems designs and produces satellites as small as 50 kg, for defense and national security

Boeing Defense, Space & Security agreed to buy Millennium Space Systems, which develops small-satellite systems for military and national security projects. No financial terms for the deal were released, but Boeing indicated that the privately held, El Segundo, Calif., company will become a Boeing subsidiary, operating under its current business model, and that their combined capabilities would “provide customers with advanced small-satellite technologies and flexible solutions.”

Boeing maintains its Phantom Works in El Segundo, where it conducts advanced prototyping for its defense and space business.

Millennium Space Systems’ satellites cover the range from 50 kg to 6,000 kg. Boeing’s Defense business is already in the business of producing larger satellites.

"Millennium Space Systems' expertise in vertically-integrated small-satellite solutions perfectly complements Boeing's existing satellite portfolio, and will allow us to meet the needs of a diverse customer set," stated Leanne Caret, president and CEO of Boeing Defense. "We look forward to incorporating Millennium Space Systems' end-to-end mission solution capabilities into our service offerings in satellite operations and data solutions."

