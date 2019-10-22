Airbus, Delta to Offer Digital PM Services

Airbus SE is forming a "digital alliance" with Delta Air Lines to develop predictive maintenance and aircraft health-monitoring technologies, to be offered as a service to airline customers worldwide starting in 2020. These digital functions will be delivered to subscribers via a unified portal to the Airbus Skywise platform: PM and other functions will be based on data drawn from the participating commercial airlines’ fleets, and analyzed to harness each member’s expertise in airframes, systems, and engines.

Norman Baker, Airbus’ SVP and head of Digital Solutions, said the digital partnership "is a world first, encompassing the major skills needed by airlines to keep their aircraft operationally ready.”

Skywise was introduced by Airbus in 2017, in collaboration with Palantir Technologies (a Big Data analytics firm) as a single-reference database for use by “major aviation players,” to improve operational performance and business results, and to support "digital transformation." It collects aviation data from multiple sources across the industry into one cloud-based platform, including work orders, spares consumption, components data, aircraft / fleet configuration, on-board sensor data, and flight schedules.

“Predictive maintenance, powered by Skywise, is now widely proven with our customers as the best way to achieve comprehensive insights into aircraft operation issues, enabling them to maintain higher levels of fleet availability,” according to Baker.

The new partnership expands on current technical collaboration between Airbus and Delta: Last year, Delta entered into a multi-year contract with Airbus to apply Skywise Predictive Maintenance to its A320 and A330 fleets – covering around 400 aircraft. In June of this year, Airbus and Delta began collaborating to offer A220 component repair and material services for Airbus’ A220 Flight Hour Services (FHS) program.

Delta will be the first airline to subscribe to the enriched predictive maintenance solution.

“This partnership with Airbus will further develop predictive maintenance capabilities, bringing the deep analytical prowess of Airbus’ Skywise platform in conjunction with the rich technical and operational knowledge of the Delta predictive maintenance team,” according to Don Mitacek, Delta SVP Technical Operations.

