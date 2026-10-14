Steel Demand Recovery Underway

The World Steel Association has updated its forecast for global steel consumption, anticipating total 2026 demand will be 1.72 billion metric tons, and then rise 1.7% to 1.75 billion metric tons in 2027. The trade association issues semi-annual Short Range Outlook reports for steel demand, in addition to monthly summaries of global steel output.

For reference, though the forecast report studies steel demand, through eight months of 2026 global steel production was 1,225.2 million metric tons, or essentially unchanged (-0.7%) from January-August 2025.

In the current SRO, the tonnage forecast for the current year is the same that World Steel put forth in its April 2026 Short Range Outlook, though the figure now projected for 2027 is about 10 million metric tons lower than in the earlier report.

“The trajectory we set out in April holds,” explained Alfonso Hidalgo de Calcerrada, chairman of the worldsteel Economics Committee, “but the anticipated recovery is proving slower and more gradual than we had expected. Global steel demand is now forecast to be flat in 2026 rather than to grow modestly, and to grow by 1.7% in 2027 rather than 2.2%.”

Hidalgo de Calcerrada explained that the current SRO’s revision results from an expected -2.0% decline in the forecast for Chinese steel demand. “The property investment downturn has not decelerated as we had anticipated,” he commented, referring to the April forecast. “Infrastructure investment, which we had expected to provide support this year, has instead remained in negative territory. Steel demand from manufacturing has continued to grow on the back of strong exports, but not by enough to offset the weaker than expected performance of real estate and infrastructure.”