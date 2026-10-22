Cutting Tool Shipments Up 32%, and Accelerating

Domestic manufacturers, including machine shops, took delivery of $278.6 million worth of cutting tools during August, a significant indicator of the durability of U.S. industrial activity. While that amount is nearly even (-0.8%) with the July total, it is +32.2% above the August 2025 result.

For January-August 2026, cutting tool shipments totaled $2.03 billion, a +22.4% rise over the comparable period of last year. The data is compiled jointly by AMT - the Assn. for Manufacturing Technology and the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute for their monthly Cutting Tool Market Report.

Cutting tools are “the primary consumable” used by operations across multiple manufacturing sectors - automotive, aerospace, construction, defense, energy, and other industrial products - making cutting tool purchases a reliable index of overall activity.

“Cutting tool shipments have increased 20.4% since July 2025,” explained Christopher Chidzik, principal economist of AMT. “During the last expansion of cutting tool demand that began in March 2021, shipments continued to accelerate for 27 months after orders of new machinery went into contraction.