Measuring, Verifying, Recording in a Smarter Manufacturing World

It is possible that coordinate measurement machines (CMMs) — together with the related technologies, including touch probes, gauging, CMM software, and so much more — matters more to machining and manufacturing operations than ever in the past. Demand for 100% verifiable part inspection and the ability to process big data, and to measure complex features in a fully networked — Smart — production setting is fully in effect. All of these functions, and more, will be demonstrated at IMTS 2018.