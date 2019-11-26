New Model 737 MAX Unveiled by Boeing

Boeing Commercial Airplanes introduced a new variant of the beleaguered 737 MAX narrow-body aircraft, the 737 MAX 10, which has been in development for over three years — since before the commercial introduction of the MAX series and before the program was idled following two fatal accidents in October 2018 and March 2019.

The first 737 MAX 10 was unveiled for employees at Boeing's Renton, Wash., assembly plant in what was reported to be a "low-key ceremony."

“Today is not just about a new airplane. It’s about the people who design, build, and support it,” stated Mark Jenks, v.p. and general manager of the 737 program. “This team’s relentless focus on safety and quality shows the commitment we have to our airline customers and every person who flies on a Boeing airplane.”

The 737 MAX 10 is the largest of four models for the current 737 series at 143 ft 8 in., and is capable of carrying a maximum of 230 passengers. Boeing has booked orders for 550 of the new model, including 100 orders from United Airlines.

United Airlines already has taken delivery of 14 737 MAX 9 and has orders for 21 more of that model, in addition to the 100 MAX 10s. However, all 737 MAX aircraft worldwide remain idle as Boeing and various aviation safety agencies review the reliability of a new Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) — the "anti-stall" software that has been identified as the reason for fatal crashes, in October 2018 and March 2019.