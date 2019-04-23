New Embraer Jet Certified "Airworthy”

Embraer SA has gained type certificates from three commercial aerospace regulatory bodies for its E195-E2 narrow-body aircraft, the second and largest of its E-Jet E2 series, and the largest Embraer commercial jet to date. A type certificate confirms the "airworthiness" of an aircraft, according to its manufacturing design, and certifies it complies with the approved design.

The certificates — from ANAC, the Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency; the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA); and EASA ,European Aviation Safety Agency — clear the new twin-engine aircraft for its commercial debut later this year with Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A.

Embraer’s E-Jet E2 series is the updated version of the E-Jet platform, first introduced in 2004. The revised aircraft adopt the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines, a new wing design, and improved avionics.

The E195-E2 seats up to 146 passengers and has a range of 4,600 km (2,600 nautical miles.) Azul has ordered 51 of the total 121 orders Embraer has logged for the E195-E2.

Embraer calls the E195-E2 "the most environmentally friendly aircraft in its class. It has the lowest levels of external noise and emissions."

“Our flight tests confirmed that the aircraft is better than its original specification,” noted John Slattery, president and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. "Fuel consumption is 1.4% lower than expected - that’s 25.4% less fuel per seat compared to the current-generation E195. Maintenance costs are 20% lower.”

Last year the E190-E2, seating 80 to 146 passengers made its commercial debut for Widerøe, the Norwegian airline. The smallest of the series, the E175-E2, will seat 80 passengers. It’s scheduled for a commercial debut in 2021.

“Just like the E190-E2, we once again obtained type certification simultaneously from three major world regulatory authorities,” stated Embraer president and CEO Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva. “This is another great achievement from our engineering and program teams."