GE Aviation machinists
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers represents GE Aviation workers in Lynn, Mass., Evendale, O., Madisonville, Ky., and Strother, Kan.; and GE Healthcare workers in Milwaukee and Waukesha, Wis.
News

GE Unions Accept Four-Year Deal

New pact covers 6,600 workers represented by 11 unions, for five business units in six states

Eleven labor unions representing approximately 6,600 General Electric Corp. workers have approved a new four-year agreement, according to GE. The new contract was negotiated through the Coordinated Bargaining Committee (CBC), which represents local unions for workers with GE, at GE, GE Aviation, GE Power, GE Lighting, and GE Healthcare.

The operations covered by the new contract are in Lynn, Mass., Evendale, Ohio, Erlanger and Madisonville, Ky., and Strother, Kan., for GE Aviation; Schenectady, N.Y. and Salem, Virginia, for GE Power; Bucyrus, Ohio, for GE Lighting; and Milwaukee and Waukesha, Wis., and Warrensville Heights, Ohio, for GE Healthcare.

“GE is pleased that all of our unions have now ratified the 2019-2023 labor agreement, and we look forward to moving ahead under the agreement to continue to serve our customers,” stated Paul Lalli, head of labor negotiations for GE.

The contract was negotiated by GE and the Coordinated Bargaining Committee (CBC) comprised of representatives of each union, beginning in early June. The four-year deal covering the period from 2019-2023 was announced in late June, offering:
•  Three general wage increases totaling $1.80, two cash payments totaling $3,000, and a ratification bonus of $1,500;
•  Improvements to pension packages and extra contributions to a 401(k) plan;
•  No medical contribution increases in 2020, low- or no-cost medications, and new maternity care coverage in some markets;
•  Help for job and retirement transitions, including training and placement support;
•  Paid leave for new parents, enhanced pay for military service, and increases to short- and long-term disability benefits, among other benefits improvements.

Ratification votes were held through July. While most of the union locals endorsed the proposal, some locals of the International Union of Electronic, Electrical, Salaried, Machine and Furniture Workers - Communications Workers of America (IUE-CWA), in Lynn, Mass., and Schenectady, N.Y., initially rejected the offer.

While the IUE-CWA is the largest GE union, other unions involved in the CBC include the IAM, UAW, IBEW, USW, IFPTE, and UA.  

“We appreciate working with the leadership of all our unions to produce a package that provides employees with increased wages and improved benefits that are among the very best in the industry, while continuing our company’s return to a position of strength,” Lalli added.

