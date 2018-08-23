Menu
Magneti Marelli Powertrain Reliability Lab, Italy Magneti Marelli
The Magneti Marelli Powertrain Reliability Laboratory in Bologna, Italy. The portfolio of brands covers automotive lighting, powertrain, electronic, suspension, and exhaust systems, as well as plastic components and aftermarket parts.
News

Fiat Chrysler Discussing Auto Parts Sale

Automaker could draw up to $7 billion in sale of Magneti Marelli holdings

A New York-based private-equity firm is discussing a purchase of Magneti Marelli, the automotive-parts holding company that is a subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. FCA did not confirm the negotiations, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, but it stated that intends to “separate Magneti, subject to final approval by the board and shareholders.” That much had been announced previously, with the indication that a spin-off to shareholders was forthcoming.

KKR, the rumored buyer, is a global investment fund with multiple asset classes. Among its holdings is Calsonic Kansei Corp., an auto parts group that KKR from Nissan Motor Co. in 2017 for about $4.5 billion.

Consolidating Magneti Marelli with Calsonic would establish an auto-parts conglomerate supplying FCA and Nissan, as well as automotive OEMs in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Magneti Marelli has 86 manufacturing plants and 14 research centers worldwide, with a total of 43,000 employees.

Its product lines range among automotive lighting, powertrain, electronic, suspension, and exhaust systems, as well as plastic components and aftermarket parts. The brand names in its portfolio include AL-Automotive Lighting, Cromodora, Cofap, Ergom Automotive, Jaeger, Mako Elektrik, Vitaloni, Weber, and several others.

FCA could draw as much as $7 billion in the sale, according to various reports. The automaker is expected to divert revenues from the sale into its automotive brands, including Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Maserati, and Ram.

TAGS: Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GEnx close-up fan
GE Engines Tapped for Indian Carrier’s 787 Expansion
Aug 21, 2018
Boeing Defense MQ-25 UAV
Boeing Completes Synchronized UAV Flight Tests
Aug 20, 2018
USAF SBIRS concept illustration
Lockheed Draws $2.9B USAF Contract for Missile Defense
Aug 18, 2018
Millennium Space ALTAIR Pathfinder satellite
Boeing Buys Small-Satellite Developer
Aug 16, 2018