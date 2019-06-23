Embraer Lands $2.5B KLM Contract

Embraer reported orders for 35 E195-E2 jets from KLM Cityhopper, a contract that would be worth $2.48 billion if fully executed according to the terms indicated. Fifteen of the aircraft are to be supplied under “firm orders,” while 20 more would be supplied under purchase agreements that are not yet realized.

KLM Cityhopper is the regional airline subsidiary of KLM, based at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, and operates scheduled European feeder services on behalf of KLM. It has 69 destinations in Europe and the U.K., and currently operates a fleet of 32 E190 and 17 E175 aircraft. It is the largest E-Jet fleet in Europe, according to the OEM.

The E195-E2 is the largest version of Embraer’s E-Jets E2 series of twin-engine, single-aisle regional aircraft, with capacity for 146 passengers.

“With a fleet of 49 E-Jets, KLM is already the largest Embraer operator in Europe and adding KLM to the E2 family of operators would be a huge vote of confidence in Embraer, our after sales care, and the E2 program,” stated John Slattery, president and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

"The (E195-E2) aircraft uses 30% less fuel per seat compared to KLM Cityhopper’s current E190s,” Slattery continued, “and in terms of aircraft noise, the aircraft is the quietest in its class both internally for passengers, and externally, by a significant margin.”

KLM president and CEO Pieter Elbers said the new aircraft would give the carrier greater "capacity flexibility" and help to reduce operating costs, and also support sustainability goals with lower levels of noise and emissions.