Bombardier Investing in Regional Aerospace R&D Projects

Bombardier Inc. committed to invest approximately C$22 million (est. $16.75 million) over three years in two aerospace research projects — Aéro21 and SA²GE project, (phase three.) The first is an effort to accelerate new-technology adoption in the Québec aerospace sector; the second, the name for which is an acronym for "Smart Affordable Green Efficient", is a continuing endeavor to reduce the environmental footprint of the aerospace industry.

Both projects involve other large aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, some small/mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), and Québec universities and research centers.

“Through this strong alliance between industry, government, and researcher partners, we are proud to not only push the limits of technology and build greener, more efficient aircraft, but to also increase the competitiveness of the Québec aerospace industry,” stated chief technology officer François Caza.

Aéro21 is a three-year project seeking to facilitate implementation of 21st century technologies by Québec’s aerospace manufacturers, and is forecast to prompt investments of C$65 million (est. $49.5 million) over three years. The Bombardier investment is C$18.75 million (est. $14.25 million) through that period, but the program will include 24 companies providing 75% of the program funding. The Government of Québec will invest the remaining 25%.

Bombardier’s participation is directed to expand the use of computerized models to test various aircraft systems and components, from the design phase through certification, in an effort to accelerate new aerospace product commercialization and development-cost reduction.

SA²GE was launched in 2010, and for the upcoming third phase of the program four "subprojects" have been identified. One of these is AILE (Aile intelligente et légère pour l’environnement), which Bombardier proposed along with four other industrial partners, aiming to develop multifunctional wings for business and commercial aircraft that will optimize aerodynamics and weight, to reduce cost and fuel consumption.

Bombardier plans to invest C$3.6 million (est. $2.75 million) in AILE, which will be matched by the Québec government.