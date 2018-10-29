Menu
Primetals billet caster Primetals Technologies
Raw steel is produced in basic oxygen furnaces and electric arc furnaces, and cast into semi-finished products, including billets (shown here.) After rolling, these billets will be converted to commodity-grade and specialty bar, rod, or wire products.
News

World Steel Production Inching Upward, Again

Tonnage rose less than 1% from August to September, but year-to-date output has passed 1 billion and is 5.4% higher than the nine-month total for 2017.

Global steel production rose only slightly from August to September, but overall production levels remain high — up 4.4% year-over-year. In its latest monthly summary, the World Steel Assn. reported September output totaled 151.7 million metric tons of raw steel, 0.3% higher than the August total but raising the year-to-date tonnage total to 1.35 billion metric tons, 5.4% higher than the nine-month total for 2017.

The World Steel Assn. reports raw-steel output for 64 countries, representing about 99% of the world’s raw-steel production output.

Raw steel is produced in basic-oxygen and electric-arc furnaces, and cast into semi-finished products, like billets, blooms, and slabs. Recently, World Steel issued its semi-annual short-range outlook and pegged the current year’s demand volume at 1.66 billion mt — 42 million metric tons higher than the last forecast six months ago. It added that the risks to demand growth also have increased during the interim period.

World Steel Assn.

September 2018 raw steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Assn. rose 4.4% year-over-year, to 151.7 million metric tons.

Chinese raw-steel output rose 0.65% from August to September, totaling 80.8 million metric tons for the month, or more than half of the global output for the month. That figure signifies a 7.5% rise over the September 2017 comparable 2017 figure, and brings Chinese year-to-date raw-steel production to 699.4 million metric tons (again, more than half of the global total.)

In the European Union, September raw-steel output rose 11.9% from August to 13.9 million metric tons. The new total is just 0.2% higher than last September’s output, and the regional YTD total has risen just 1.35% compared to January-September 2017.

U.S. raw-steel production during September totaled 7.25 million metric tons ( 7.99 million short tons), 3.0% less than the August result but 5.32% higher than the September 2017 total. At 64.17 million metric tons (70.7 million short tons), U.S. year-to-date raw-steel output is up 4.5% over last year.

 

