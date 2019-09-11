Lockheed Expanding Missile Systems Manufacturing

Lockheed Martin Corp. is expanding production at a ballistic missiles manufacturing, assembly, and testing plant in Camden, Ark. A groundbreaking event for the $142-million capital investment at the Long Range Fires Production Facility included corporate executives as well as state officials.

The construction will be completed in two years, and by 2024 the expansion is expected to add 326 new workers to the 650 already employed at that operation.

The Camden plant is a manufacturing, final assembly, testing, and storage operation for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) programs. MFC is one of four Lockheed Martin business units, and designs and manufactures advanced combat, missile, rocket, manned, and unmanned systems for military customers, including the U.S. Dept. of Defense and foreign allies.

MFC also offers products and services for the global civil nuclear power industry and the military’s green power initiatives.

The +70,0000-sq.ft. expansion will support increased orders for the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), the Low-Cost Reduced Range Practice Rocket (LCRRPR), and other similar programs.

"This new building represents Lockheed Martin's long-standing commitment to meeting our customers' current and future needs," said Justin Routon, site director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Our facility has a long record of precision manufacturing and on-time deliveries, which is the reason Lockheed Martin continues to invest in our Camden Operations and this is an exciting first step in our expansion process."