Menu
Gulfstream G600 General Dynamics
The Gulfstream G600 (GVII) is twin-engine business jet manufactured by Gulfstream Aerospace, the second and larger of two models introduced in 2014. Its first flight took place in December 2016, and it’s scheduled to debut later this year, replacing the previous Gulfstream G550.
News

Gulfstream’s New Biz Jet Gets FAA Certification

The G600 earned both type and production certificates, meaning the first deliveries of the aircraft to customers will begin as scheduled this year.

The new Gulfstream G600 business jet has earned both type and production certificates from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), meaning the first deliveries of the aircraft to customers will begin as scheduled this year.

An FAA type certificate signifies the airworthiness of an aircraft, according to its manufacturing design. A production certificate grants FAA approval to manufacture duplicate products of the aircraft under the FAA-approved type design.

“Getting both authorizations on the same day is evidence of the maturity of our G600 production processes and speaks to the safety and reliability of the aircraft’s design,” stated Gulfstream Aerospace president Mark Burns. Gulfstream is a General Dynamics subsidiary.

Gulfstream introduced the Gulfstream G500 and G600 (GVII) twin-engine jets in 2014. Both are powered by Pratt & Whitey Canada PW800 turbofan engines. The G500 was certified last year, followed by the first deliveries. It replaces the Gulfstream G450 and has a range of 5,200 nautical miles (9,630 km.)

The G600 will replace the G550, and offer a range of 6,500 nautical miles (12,038 km.)

Burns emphasize the significance of achieving the FAA certifications less than a year after completing, certifying and delivering the Gulfstream G500. “The hard work by our team, including nearly 100,000 hours of flying in our labs and more than 3,200 hours of flying in the air, shows our dedication to safety and our customers,” he said.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
SWA B737MAX
Southwest Extends 737 MAX Cancellations to October
Jun 28, 2019
GE Aviation machinists
Machinists Union Opposed to GE Labor Deal
Jun 26, 2019
World Steel Assn.
China, U.S. Still Expanding Steel Output
Jun 25, 2019
Bombardier CRJ550
Bombardier Sells Regional Jet Program to Mitsubishi
Jun 25, 2019