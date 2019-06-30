Gulfstream’s New Biz Jet Gets FAA Certification

The new Gulfstream G600 business jet has earned both type and production certificates from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), meaning the first deliveries of the aircraft to customers will begin as scheduled this year.

An FAA type certificate signifies the airworthiness of an aircraft, according to its manufacturing design. A production certificate grants FAA approval to manufacture duplicate products of the aircraft under the FAA-approved type design.

“Getting both authorizations on the same day is evidence of the maturity of our G600 production processes and speaks to the safety and reliability of the aircraft’s design,” stated Gulfstream Aerospace president Mark Burns. Gulfstream is a General Dynamics subsidiary.

Gulfstream introduced the Gulfstream G500 and G600 (GVII) twin-engine jets in 2014. Both are powered by Pratt & Whitey Canada PW800 turbofan engines. The G500 was certified last year, followed by the first deliveries. It replaces the Gulfstream G450 and has a range of 5,200 nautical miles (9,630 km.)

The G600 will replace the G550, and offer a range of 6,500 nautical miles (12,038 km.)

Burns emphasize the significance of achieving the FAA certifications less than a year after completing, certifying and delivering the Gulfstream G500. “The hard work by our team, including nearly 100,000 hours of flying in our labs and more than 3,200 hours of flying in the air, shows our dedication to safety and our customers,” he said.