General Dynamics Kits to Modernize USMC LAVs

General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada drew a $37.2-million contract to deliver 60 hardware kits for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) Reset Program. The USMC announced the project earlier this year, but it was recently confirmed by the contractor.

Land Systems (GDLS) is a General Dynamics subsidiary that manufactures military vehicles, including tanks and armored fighting vehicles. Its subsidiary, General Dynamics Land Systems – Canada, London, Ont., manufactures the LAV-25 and Stryker armored vehicles. LAVs perform various functions, including security, command/control, reconnaissance, and assault, offering a combination of speed, maneuverability and firepower.

The LAV Reset Program is an effort to address LAV-25 obsolescence and readiness, and to update and extend the service life of the eight-wheeled amphibious armored reconnaissance vehicle used by the USMC, as well as the U.S. Army and the Canadian Army. While the first LAVs were introduced in 1983, the specific enhancements are intended to extend the fleet’s service life into the 2030s.

The hardware kits consist of a modern powerpack, driveline system, a driver's instrument panel, and a new turret slip ring, to address obsolescence and readiness issues, according to General Dynamics.

More specifically, the USMC reported the modernized powerpack will improve reliability, cooling capacity, and diagnostics as well as improve fuel economy. A new drivetrain will improve towing capability, and a new steering dampener will improve road feel and usability.

New LAV 25 slip rings (rotating units that turn with the shaft and passing an electric current to a circuit) will double power supply capability to the turret.

The digitalized driver's instrument panel will provide additional channels for gigabit Ethernet, video, and fiber optics.

General Dynamics will deliver the kits for installation at Marine Corps production plants.