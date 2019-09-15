Embraer Rolls Out First New E195-E2

Embraer has delivered the first E195-E2 aircraft to Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A., the budget carrier that is the launch operator for this version of Embraer’s redesign E-Jet series. Azul has placed 51 orders for the narrow-body jets, and five more will be delivered during 2019.

The E195-E2 is the largest variant of the E-Jet E2 aircraft, following the redesign of the narrow-body E-Jet series and the previous introduction of the E190-E2.

The new aircraft is powered by twin Pratt & Whitney PW1900G geared turbofan engines and features new wing and new landing-gear designs. Compared to the previous-generation E195, 75% of aircraft systems are new, the OEM stated.

The E195-E2 received its Type Certificates from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in April of this year. Embraer claims that flight tests confirmed the aircraft consumes 25.4% less fuel per seat than the current-generation E195; and that it is the most environmentally friendly aircraft in its class, in regard to external noise and emissions.

It also noted that E195-E2 maintenance costs are 20% lower than the current-generation E195, and that it offers carriers the longest maintenance intervals in the single-aisle jet category.

Embraer and Azul also signed a long-term flight hour pool program agreement to provide repairable component support for the carrier’s E195-E2 jets.

“It’s the largest commercial aircraft Embraer has ever built,” according to John Slattery, president and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Passengers are going to love the new interior and airlines are going to love the extraordinary operating economics."

The E195-E2 seats up to 146 passengers and has a range of 4,600 km (2,600 nautical miles; 2,858 miles.) Embraer calls it "the most environmentally friendly aircraft in its class. It has the lowest levels of external noise and emissions."

Azul is configuring the E195-E2 as a single-class cabin with 136 seats for domestic and international routes.

Embraer has logged 123 orders for the E195-E2, including 50 from AerCap, the aircraft leasing company that also took part in the delivery ceremony at Embraer headquarters in São José dos Campos, Brazil.