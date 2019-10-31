Airbus Scores $33B Order for 300 Jets

Airbus landed a contract for 300 A320neo aircraft estimated to be worth $33 billion from India’s IndiGo, and claimed by the OEM as one of its largest orders ever from a single airline operator. The delivery schedule is not yet known, nor is the combination of A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft to be provided.

A320neo aircraft are the redesigned versions of Airbus’ twin-engine, narrow-body, medium-range jets. The "neo" designation indicates the "new engine option", with a choice of the CFM International LEAP-1A or Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engine.

The A321XLR is an "extra long-range" version of the aircraft, designed for routes up to 4,700 nautical miles (8,700 km/5,400 miles) and increased payloads, with 30% lower fuel-burn per seat than competitors’ aircraft, the OEM claims

Airbus had logged over 6,650 orders for the A320neo series from over 100 customers through September.

With the new order, its previously placed orders, and 97 aircraft already delivered, IndiGo will have the largest fleet of A320neo aircraft with 730 jets, according to Airbus. It also operates 128 A32ceo jets.

IndiGo operates more than 1,400 daily flights to 83 destinations, 60 in India, and others in the Mideast, Southeast Asia, and China.

“This order is an important milestone, as it reiterates our mission of strengthening air connectivity in India, which will in turn boost economic growth and mobility. India is expected to continue with its strong aviation growth and we are well on our way to build the world’s best air transportation system, to serve more customers and deliver on our promise of providing low fares and a courteous, hassle free experience to them," stated IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta.