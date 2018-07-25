Dealing with the Demand for ‘Superfinishing’

Machine shops and machine builders sense it, even if it’s never been officially defined: there is a new standard for surface quality on finished parts, whether that quality is intended to reduce friction in mechanical or industrial applications, or to improve hygiene in parts used for medical or surgical parts or food processing systems.
Register to view the full article
Sign up for a FREE membership to AmericanMachinist.com and receive access to this article along with exclusive metalworking and machining reports and other content.
0 comments
Hide comments