New Tooling Technologies for Efficiency, Precision

IMTS 2018 brought forth multiple new products and technologies for cutting, but the weeks since that time have yielded an interesting selection of even newer options.

Machine shops continue to demonstrate impressive rates of production, and cutting-tool suppliers continue to develop and introduce tools, toolholders, inserts, and materials and devices needed to make machining more efficient and precise. While IMTS 2018 in September brought forth any number of new products and technologies for cutting, the weeks since that time have yielded an interesting selection of even newer options.