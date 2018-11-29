VW Planning to Build a U.S. Plant for EVs

Volkswagen AG is prepared to build a new assembly plant in the U.S. to support its electric vehicle platform, the first model of which will be introduced in 2020. The I.D. Crozz will be part of the Volkswagen I.D. series, based on the Volkswagen Group MEB modular electric car platform, developed for the group’s VW, Audi, SEAT, and Škoda brands.

The I.D. Crozz will be a four-door crossover similar in size to the 2018 VW Tiguan, and powered by an 83-kWh lithium-ion battery placed under the floor, plus two electric motors in the front and rear subframes (one at each axle.)

Related: Ford, VW Reportedly Talking Autonomous, EV Development

According to Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh, the I.D. Crozz will be produced in Europe, initially, to meet the 2020 introduction date, and until a new plant can be ready. “We are 100% deep in the process of ‘We will need an electric car plant in North America,’ and we’re holding those conversations now,” Keogh told reporters at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., where the VW Passat and Atlas are assembled may be considered for the new production line, Keogh indicated.

Related: Rolls-Royce Proposing Hybrid Electric Air Taxi

VW plans to price the I.D. Crozz between $30,000 and $40,000 when it is available in the 2020 model year. Other I.D. concept vehicles (sedan, hatchback, sports car, minivan) have been unveiled over the past three years.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen approved a plan today to invest an estimated $50 billion through 2023 to develop EV and autonomous vehicles, including upgrades to its current production plants, to improve productivity by 30% by 2025.

The Volkswagen joint ventures in China will not be included in that investment package, but will receive funding from other sources for investments in plants and products.

VW also initiated a joint-development program with Ford Motor Co. for autonomous and electric vehicles, negotiations that may result in a strategic alliance.