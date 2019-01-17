United Airlines Orders $4.5B Worth of Boeing Jets

United Airlines has ordered 28 new Boeing jets worth $4.5 billion, planning to add 24 737MAX 10 aircraft and four 777-300ER aircraft, two models which the carrier already operates. According to the OEM, the airline has been ordering both models steadily to fill out its domestic and international network.

The orders were placed late last year and recorded in Boeing’s recent 2018 orders summary.

“United Airlines has been instrumental to the phenomenal success of the Boeing 737 and 777 programs over the years. We are honored by United’s continued confidence in our people and our airplanes and services,” stated Ihssane Mounir, Boeing Co.’ SVP for Commercial Sales & Marketing.

The 737MAX is the latest generation of Boeing’s most successful series, the single-aisle 737. It was introduced in 2011 and made its commercial debut in 2017. United has ordered 136 737MAX jets already, 10 of the narrow-body jets in service already.

The 777-300ER is a twin-aisle, long-range aircraft, with a higher fuel capacity than the previous 777-300, capable of transporting up to 396 passengers to a range of 7,370 nautical miles (13,650 km). United presently operates 18 777-300ER aircraft.

In addition to a large fleet of Boeing aircraft, United subscribes to Boeing Global Services, including a range of digital technologies, to optimize its flight operations.