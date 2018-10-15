Menu
Lockheed THAAD system Lockheed Martin
In a $28-billion deal announced in 2017, Lockheed Martin agreed to develop and manage integrated air and missile defense systems with Saudi defense partners.
News

Trump Prepared to Punish Saudis; Defense Contractors Wary

Concern growing over apparent assassination, but the president wants alternatives to canceling weapons sales

Major U.S. defense manufacturers are said to be wary of calls for the U.S. to punish Saudi Arabia as a response to the disappearance of a critic of the Kingdom’s leadership. President Trump has vowed "severe punishment" for Saudi Arabia if it is found liable for the presumed assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, who lived and worked as a journalist but has a history of opposing Riyadh, in particular its crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Khashoggi is missing since entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, and presumed dead based on Turkish police sources.

Related: Boeing, Lockheed to Draw Billions via Saudi Defense Deal

Congressional and other critics of U.S. weapons sales to Saudi Arabia have increased their calls, which are based on its domestic policies and its support for the rebel faction in the civil war in neighboring Yemen. Several weapons deals that require Congressional approval have been delayed over such objections, but the current controversy has not been raised the basis of any official objection.

Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., and Raytheon top the list of U.S. defense firms with programs supplying Saudi Arabia. No defense manufacturers have commented on the risk to their supply programs.

Related: Boeing Agrees to Localize MRO in Saudi Arabia

All three firms were included in the broad, $350-billion, 10-year arms deal agreed to by the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2017.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Trump expressed an inclination to continue military sales to Saudi Arabia, preferring “other ways of punishing." Those alternatives were not described.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
F-35B carrier-based version of the Joint Strike Fighter
US Defense Dept Inspecting F-35s for Engine Defects
Oct 11, 2018
Boeing 737 assembly line
TransDigm Buys Esterline Technologies for $4B
Oct 10, 2018
heimatec GmbH SwissTooling promo image
Cutting Tool Demand Shows Manufacturing Up 13.9%
Oct 09, 2018
Index MS40-8 multispindle lathe
US Machine Tool Orders Surged Past $500M in August
Oct 08, 2018