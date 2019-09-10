Skip navigation
Menu
Timken, spindle Timken
A two-day training program will increase machine operators knowledge of spindle bearings
News

Timken Sets Training for Improving Machine Tool Operations

Two-day program addresses spindle bearing design, operation, and maintenance

For machine shops and other similar operations building or repairing milling, grinding or turning spindle bearings, Timken Machine Tool Training offers a mix of classroom and hands-on sessions that can make those operations more reliable. Attendees may expect to increase bearing knowledge and improve machine performance.

Registration is open now for a training program Oct. 9–10, 2019, at the Timken manufacturing facility in Rutherfordton, N.C.

Machine Tool Training adapts Timken’s established bearing training program and customizes it for spindle designers, machine tool engineers, spindle technicians, and operators. During the two-day session, Timken application, manufacturing, and service experts will be available to share knowledge of spindle-bearing design and maintenance specific to machine tool applications.

Attendees will learn about the Timken machine tool product portfolio and which bearing types, series, and configurations are appropriate for milling, grinding, and turning machines.

The course is structured in four parts:
• Bearing operation;
• Bearing seating for the right mounted preload;
• Spindle tear-down and rebuild best practices;
• Common machine tool failures.

In addition, attendees may expect to gain a deeper appreciation for the attention to detail that is required to manufacture super-precision bearings. During a plant tour, participants will get a close look at the stringent processes necessary to achieve critical tolerances and cleanliness levels for exacting applications, like machine tools.

Training fees cover course materials, catered lunch, team dinner and shuttle transportation from the hotel to the plant.

For more details, contact John Byers at [email protected].

For additional information about Timken instructor-led training and e-learning programs, visit www.timken.com/training.

TAGS: Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Boeing 787-10, Singapore Airlines
Boeing Blocks Union Organizing Effort, Again
Sep 11, 2019
USMTO July 2019 chart
Recession Factors Show in U.S. Machine Tool Orders
Sep 10, 2019
LIFT Learning Lab
Grant Will Fund High-School Advanced Manufacturing Program
Sep 09, 2019
Boeing Blue 737 MAX-7
EU Regulator May Delay 737 MAX Return
Sep 06, 2019