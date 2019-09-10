Timken Sets Training for Improving Machine Tool Operations

For machine shops and other similar operations building or repairing milling, grinding or turning spindle bearings, Timken Machine Tool Training offers a mix of classroom and hands-on sessions that can make those operations more reliable. Attendees may expect to increase bearing knowledge and improve machine performance.

Registration is open now for a training program Oct. 9–10, 2019, at the Timken manufacturing facility in Rutherfordton, N.C.

Machine Tool Training adapts Timken’s established bearing training program and customizes it for spindle designers, machine tool engineers, spindle technicians, and operators. During the two-day session, Timken application, manufacturing, and service experts will be available to share knowledge of spindle-bearing design and maintenance specific to machine tool applications.

Attendees will learn about the Timken machine tool product portfolio and which bearing types, series, and configurations are appropriate for milling, grinding, and turning machines.

The course is structured in four parts:

• Bearing operation;

• Bearing seating for the right mounted preload;

• Spindle tear-down and rebuild best practices;

• Common machine tool failures.

In addition, attendees may expect to gain a deeper appreciation for the attention to detail that is required to manufacture super-precision bearings. During a plant tour, participants will get a close look at the stringent processes necessary to achieve critical tolerances and cleanliness levels for exacting applications, like machine tools.

Training fees cover course materials, catered lunch, team dinner and shuttle transportation from the hotel to the plant.

For more details, contact John Byers at [email protected].

For additional information about Timken instructor-led training and e-learning programs, visit www.timken.com/training.