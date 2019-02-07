Menu
USN DDG 51 Arleigh Burke guided missle destroyer USN
The DDG 51 guided-missile destroyers, known as the Arleigh Burke-class of destroyers after the first ship in the series, are designed to function with the Aegis Combat System and SPY-1D multifunction passive electronically scanned array radar.
News

General Dynamics Wins $719M Planning Contract from US Navy

$719-million, five-year contract for design, material kitting, logistics, planning, and execution for the DDG51 guided-missile destroyer program

The U.S. Navy awarded $126 million to General Dynamics Bath Iron Works to proceed to plan yard services for the next series of DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers. The contract covers the first year of the construction program for the destroyers, plus options for four more years.

Planning yard services include design, material kitting, logistics, planning and execution. The majority of the Planning Yard services work will be performed at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, a General Dynamics division.

Bath Iron Works also currently manages post-delivery maintenance and modernization activities for DDG 1000-class ships and LCS-class ships.

In December 2018, the USN issued a contract to Bath Iron Works to build a fifth DDG 51 guided missile destroyer, a $910-million award that modifies an earlier, $3.9-billion program. The new ship will be funded in the U.S. Dept. of Defense FY 2019 budget.

The entire construction program covers six ships of the USN Arleigh Burke series of guided-missile destroyers that are designed to function with the Aegis Combat System and the SPY-1D multifunction passive electronically scanned array radar. Each ship is 505-509 ft (154 to 155 m) long and has a displacement of 8,315-9,200 tons.

TAGS: Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Siemens Alstom high-speed trains
EU Overrules Siemens and Alstom on Rail Merger
Feb 06, 2019
Aerion AS2
Boeing Investing in Supersonic Biz Jet Project
Feb 05, 2019
GE Aviation T901 engine
GE Wins US Army’s Improved Turbine Engine Program
Feb 04, 2019
Embraer E175
Embraer Supplying More Regional Jets to SkyWest for $422M
Feb 04, 2019