Nordesa, Isuzu electric NPR Nordresa Motors
The Isuzu battery-electric NPR-HD cab-over truck, with the cab tipped forward, featuring an electric drivetrain developed by Nordresa Motors.
News

Dana Buys Electric Powertrain Developer

Nordresa Motors adds battery-management system, electric powertrain controls, and integration expertise to Dana's electrification resources

Dana Inc. acquired Nordresa Motors Inc.,  a developer and manufacturer of electric powertrains for commercial vehicles. The Quebec-based business offers two options for : the W Series, a walk-in van based on Ford’s E-450 chassis; and the T Series, for standard box trucks.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. A Nordresa executive, president and CEO Sylvain Castonguay, said combining with Dana will give the organization access to a global organization, multiple OEM customers, and portfolio of existing electrification capabilities.

Dana designs and manufactures drivetrain technologies for cars and trucks, including axles, driveshafts, and universal joints, as well as sealing, and thermal-management products.

Last year Dana bought a majority stake in TM4 Inc., an electric-powertrain developer; that business is now Dana TM4, a joint-venture with Hydro-Québec, which offers electric powertrains for light vehicles (cars and pickups), commercial vehicles (buses and trucks), and off-highway vehicles (construction, mining, and lift trucks.)

According to its announcement, adding Nordresa Motors “enhances Dana's electrification capabilities” by combining its portfolio of motors, inverters, chargers, gearboxes, and thermal-management products with proprietary battery-management system, electric powertrain controls, and integration expertise.

Fully electric commercial vehicle powertrains require vehicle propulsion system, power steering, air conditioning compressors, and other accessory systems that are specifically engineered for battery-electric solutions. Nordresa’s experience at integrating such systems while customizing battery storage and energy management will help Dana offer more efficient electric powertrain packages to commercial vehicle OEMs.

"Nordresa's experience designing and integrating electric vehicle systems enables Dana to offer our customers a complete system solution, including fully-integrated e-Axles, battery and powertrain controls, and thermal management," stated James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO.  

He added: "Each of Dana's customers are at different points on their electrification ‘journey,’ and our strategy remains focused on supporting them with industry-leading technology and expertise for all vehicle architectures."

