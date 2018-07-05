Turned Parts Contractor Adopts 'Complete Machining'

Producing a new part in a specialty alloy offered a growth opportunity, and a new mill/turn center provided process reliability, as well as precision and finished product quality.
Heinrich GmbH was a turned-parts contract machine shop -- but one with a higher objective. Recently, the Berlin, Germany, manufacturer acquired and installed a Bumotec s181 mill/turn machining center from the Starrag Group, in its task of producing high-precision components for respiratory protective devices. Although more affordable machine tools were available for the task, precision was not the only reason that managing partner Christian Pooch selected the Starrag machine. Process
Register to view the full article
Sign up for a FREE membership to AmericanMachinist.com and receive access to this article along with exclusive metalworking and machining reports and other content.
0 comments
Hide comments