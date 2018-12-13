Menu
Machining / Cutting

Flexibility, Productivity are Keywords for New CNC Machines

Liebherr LGG 400 M gear-grinding machine
Special machine functions like gear grinding, engine block honing, complex machining greater process control, network connectivity — get new emphasis from manufacturing technology developers.

Manufacturers buying new CNC machine capacity typically have a single idea in mind: more special functions, perhaps, like gear grinding or engine block honing. Or, possibly they want more flexibility to address the complexity of new product series, or different materials. Frequently, they want better process control, and increasingly shops want more network connectivity.

All these details are evident in the latest wave of new CNC machine introductions. With the surfeit of ideas presented at IMTS 2018 now behind them, manufacturing technology developers are giving new emphasis to the specific design details they have installed in their products, to appeal to the focused machine-tool buyer.

TAGS: Shop Operations
