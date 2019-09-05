Skip navigation
EMO 2019 Machining and Cutting Technology Preview

DMC 80 FD duoBLOCK with a pallet changer.
At the center of everything in Hannover this month will be the new cutting, turning, multi-tasking, EDM, and hybrid machining systems to be unveiled by machine-tool developers.

Hundreds of CNC machine developers and suppliers, and thousands of visitors, will be assembled in Hannover, Germany, this month for the biannual conclave of manufacturing technology that is EMO 2019. The range of products to be exhibited during week-long event is characteristically vast — from design and program software to cutting tools, from automation programs and robotics to networking devices — but the center of everyone’s attention will be the machinery. Following here, a sample of new machine tools of various application types to be introduced at EMO Hannover 2019.

