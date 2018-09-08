CNC Machines Designed for Performance, Productivity,… Innovation

There is no such thing as a basic machine tool. Systems designed for a basic purpose — grinding, for example, or turning — will have control systems and handling capabilities to maximize precision, flexibility, or throughput. Systems developed for milling/turning flexibility will have spindle and pallet options to expand the scope of their project potential. Every new machine will have power and drive resources that optimize energy consumption and maximize speed and precision. The idea is that any machining project that a shop’s operators can conceive can be programmed and executed with the right equipment — and the range of CNC machines on display at IMTS 2018 not only will demonstrate this, but will give machine shops the ability to imagine even more.