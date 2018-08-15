Menu
Machining / Cutting

Adding New Substance to the AM Technology Discussion

Takumi USA double-column machining center + 3D-Hybrid Wire-Arc addditive tool
Start Slideshow
Clued-in machine shop operators will be checking what’s available to raise their status as “hybrid manufacturers”

The role for additive manufacturing in already-established machine shops and industrial supply chains is less of a question these days: how they apply AM technologies — or “hybrid manufacturing” — is where the discussion has progressed. For the issues raised in that transition, and in the technological direction that lies ahead, clued-in manufacturers will be checking what’s available at IMTS 2018. High-profile CNC machine tool builders will be introducing new hybrid manufacturing capabilities, while an expanding list of suppliers will be introducing materials, functions, capabilities and accessories to make additive manufacturing and hybrid manufacturing efficient, flexible, and highly function for machine shops and other manufacturers.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Enterprise Data CAD and CAM Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CMM Master 500 automated shop-floor inspection software
Measuring, Verifying, Recording in a Smarter Manufacturing World
Aug 09, 2018
DMG Mori DMU 340 Gantry mill
Big Machines Set for Big Impact in the Machining Market
Aug 01, 2018
Renishaw “smart” factory CNC work cell
Shops’ Best Option for Top-Shelf Solutions
Jul 25, 2018
GibbsCAM® 13
Getting with the Programs, Releases, and Updates at IMTS 2018
Jul 18, 2018