Adding New Substance to the AM Technology Discussion

The role for additive manufacturing in already-established machine shops and industrial supply chains is less of a question these days: how they apply AM technologies — or “hybrid manufacturing” — is where the discussion has progressed. For the issues raised in that transition, and in the technological direction that lies ahead, clued-in manufacturers will be checking what’s available at IMTS 2018. High-profile CNC machine tool builders will be introducing new hybrid manufacturing capabilities, while an expanding list of suppliers will be introducing materials, functions, capabilities and accessories to make additive manufacturing and hybrid manufacturing efficient, flexible, and highly function for machine shops and other manufacturers.