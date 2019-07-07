Menu
VW grille Getty
Volkswagen has indicated plans to build 22 million electric vehicles across all of its platforms over the next decade.
News

VW, Ford Near Terms on EV Technology

Plan calls for Ford to have access to the battery-electric vehicle designs and controls now shared among Volkswagen brands.

Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG reportedly have agreed in principle to share electric and autonomous technologies for passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles, according to published reports.

Last October Ford and VW began discussing joint development for autonomous and electric vehicles, allowing both automakers to reduce their development costs and maximize their market access. The direction of those discussions has been uncertain, but the automakers had previously confirmed they are collaborating on the development of commercial vehicles.

Related: VW Developing Joint-Venture Plan to Produce EV Batteries

Neither Ford nor VW has confirmed the new agreement, but it’s understood that the VW supervisory board will discuss the alliance this week.

Specifically, VW is expected to share its modular battery-electric vehicle (MEB) series with Ford: that is the portfolio of cars produced for the Audi, SEAT, Skoda, and VW brands with common processors and control technologies.

Related: Ford, VW Reportedly Talking Autonomous, EV Development

Volkswagen has indicated plans to build 22 million electric vehicles across all of its platforms over the next decade. At the same time, it is investing heavily to increase battery cell production to power its new vehicle designs.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
IHS Markit China machinery sector revenues
Chinese Machine Builders Fighting Weak Demand
Jul 03, 2019
SWA B737MAX
SWA Expects 737 MAX Grounding Past October
Jul 02, 2019
Gulfstream G600
Gulfstream’s New Biz Jet Gets FAA Certification
Jun 30, 2019
SWA B737MAX
Southwest Extends 737 MAX Cancellations to October
Jun 28, 2019