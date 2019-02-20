Menu
ATEC HPW3000 engine Advanced Turbine Engine Co.
ATEC’s proposal for the ITEP is centered on the HPW3000 dual-spool engine it developed, as a replacement for current engines powering U.S. Army's Black Hawk and Apache helicopters.
News

US Army’s Future Engine Choice Draws Protest

Advanced Turbine Engine Co. contends it offered the best value, technically superior/lower risk engine

The Advanced Turbine Engine Co. is protesting the U.S. Army's recent award of the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) contract to GE Aviation, in the matter of the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP). The formal objection was filed with the federal Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Earlier this month the U.S. Dept. of Defense selected GE Aviation’s T901-GE-900 engine for the EMD phase of the ITEP, the Army’s project to replace the engines in its fleet of Boeing AH-64 Apaches and Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks. GE Aviation’s award is worth $517 million according to DoD.

"In our review of the evaluation, we clearly offered the best value through a combination of a highly rated and technically superior engine that was judged to be much lower risk, and believe we did so significantly under the government's budget,” stated ATEC president Craig Madden. “We are requesting that the government review these facts and award the ITEP contract to ATEC, the best engine and the one that our warfighters and taxpayers deserve."

Advanced Turbine Engine Co. (ATEC), is a joint venture of Honeywell and Pratt & Whitney that, like GE Aviation, drew a U.S. Army contract to develop and demonstrate advanced engine capabilities for future combat helicopters.

The ITEP initiative was launched in 2009 to define a new power source that will improve fuel consumption, power, durability, and cost of the current Apache and Black Hawk engine, the GE Aviation T701. ITEP aims to re-engine over 700 Apaches and more than 1,300 Black Hawks after 2025. The new engine also will be available to power the Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
USMC Light Armored Vehicle
General Dynamics Kits to Modernize USMC LAVs
Feb 19, 2019
Emirates A350
Emirates Returns to Airbus with $21.4B Order
Feb 18, 2019
Lockheed / Sikorsky S-76C+™ helicopter
Sikorsky Focusing on On-Demand Urban Mobility
Feb 17, 2019
Emuge Turbine End Mills
Cutting Tool Consumption Fell Again in December
Feb 14, 2019