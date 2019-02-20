US Army’s Future Engine Choice Draws Protest

The Advanced Turbine Engine Co. is protesting the U.S. Army's recent award of the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) contract to GE Aviation, in the matter of the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP). The formal objection was filed with the federal Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Earlier this month the U.S. Dept. of Defense selected GE Aviation’s T901-GE-900 engine for the EMD phase of the ITEP, the Army’s project to replace the engines in its fleet of Boeing AH-64 Apaches and Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks. GE Aviation’s award is worth $517 million according to DoD.

"In our review of the evaluation, we clearly offered the best value through a combination of a highly rated and technically superior engine that was judged to be much lower risk, and believe we did so significantly under the government's budget,” stated ATEC president Craig Madden. “We are requesting that the government review these facts and award the ITEP contract to ATEC, the best engine and the one that our warfighters and taxpayers deserve."

Advanced Turbine Engine Co. (ATEC), is a joint venture of Honeywell and Pratt & Whitney that, like GE Aviation, drew a U.S. Army contract to develop and demonstrate advanced engine capabilities for future combat helicopters.

The ITEP initiative was launched in 2009 to define a new power source that will improve fuel consumption, power, durability, and cost of the current Apache and Black Hawk engine, the GE Aviation T701. ITEP aims to re-engine over 700 Apaches and more than 1,300 Black Hawks after 2025. The new engine also will be available to power the Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft.