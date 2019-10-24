Rolls-Royce Unveils New Turbofan Engine

Rolls-Royce introduced a new turbofan engine for the civilian aircraft sector, the second in its Pearl series of engines for business jets. The new engine Pearl 700 will be adopted exclusively by Gulfstream Aerospace as the power source for its new G700 business jet, debuting in 2022.

The Pearl series of twin-shaft turbofan engines is based on the previous BR700 series co-developed by Rolls Royce with BMW through their past joint venture. The previous model, the Pearl 15, is the exclusive engine choice for Bombardier’s Global 5500 and 6500 business aircraft.

The Pearl 700 incorporates engine core features developed as part of the Advance2 demonstrator, for power efficiency in the compact nacelle of corporate jet designs, plus a new low-pressure system, to achieve an 8% increase in take-off thrust at 18,250 lbs.; and a 12% better thrust-to-weight ratio and 5% higher efficiency, while maintaining its low noise and emissions performance.

The resulting engine is said to be very efficient, and nearly as fast as the speed of sound (Mach 0.925).