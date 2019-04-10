Pratt & Whitney Expands MRO Service Network

Jet-engine builder Pratt & Whitney unveiled a series of new MRO agreements for its various commercial-aircraft engine series, with supplier partners in the U.S. and Europe. MRO — Maintenance, Repair and Operations — refers to the range of regular and planned service and replacement tasks necessary to keep jet engines operating safely and effectively.

First, P&W announced it is adding Delta TechOps to the network of providers for engine maintenance for PW1100G-JM and PW1500G engines, two models of its Geared Turbofan (GTF) high-bypass turbofan engine series. The GTF engines are installed in Airbus A220 (formerly the Bombardier C-Series) and A320neo, the Embraer E-Jet E2, and the Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) commercial aircraft.

Delta TechOps is a division of Delta Air Lines providing MRO services in North America, and will service the GTF PW1100G-JM and PW1500G engines. Chris Calio, president of Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines, noted the Delta TechOps center in Atlanta “will become the third facility in North America supporting GTF engine MRO work, alongside the Pratt & Whitney Engine Center in Columbus, Ga., and the Pratt & Whitney facility in West Palm Beach, Fla.”

Next, P&W announced it will add five new partners to its global network of maintenance providers for the GTF™ PW1500G engine.

The new partners are MB Aerospace, Schaeffler Aerospace Canada, Schaeffler Aerospace GmbH & Kg Co., MDS Coating Technologies and Exotic Metals Forming Co. “As volume for GTF MRO steadily grows, it is paramount that Pratt & Whitney continues its focus on growing a network that best serves our customers around the world,” stated Heather Walton, senior director, Aftermarket Supply Chain.

Also, P&W signed a part-repair service award agreement with Turbine Controls Inc. (TC MRO), which provides aftermarket support services for overhaul and repair of components and accessories for commercial, military, and industrial engines and airframes. It becomes the first third-party repair supplier for GTF™ engines, and the agreement covers both static and rotating engine components, including "critical life-limited" parts.

Last, Pratt & Whitney signed a long-term agreement with MTU Maintenance (MTU) for repair services on its various commercial engines, including the PW2000, PW6000, and the International Aero Engines V2500.

MTU Maintenance is an MTU Aero Engines subsidiary providing aftermarket services, including MRO. MTU Maintenance reportedly is the world’s largest independent provider of commercial engine services.