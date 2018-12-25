Menu
E175 Republic Airways Embraer
Embraer logged a new order for 100 E175 jets from Republic Airways, the world’s largest operator of the E-Jet narrow-body aircraft. The jet builder reported the contract is worth $4.69 billion. Deliveries will start in 2020.
News

New Ruling Puts Boeing-Embraer Merger Back on Track

Second decision restores plan for Brazil to consider joint-venture buying Embraer’s commercial aircraft business

In Brazil, the protracted effort by The Boeing Co. and Embraer S.A. appears back on track after a federal judge Therezinha Cazerta rejected last week’s court ruling that blocked the government from voting to authorize a sale of its Embraer holding. This is the second time that the judiciary has overruled impediments to the case, both responding to rulings that agreed with labor and left-wing efforts to prevent the sale to a new, Boeing-controlled joint venture.

The judge accepted an appeal by Brazil’s solicitor general, arguing in behalf of Boeing and Embraer, that the injunction blocking the sale would hurt the economy, and signaled the government’s ability to interfere in free markets.

On December 17, Boeing and Embraer announced the final terms of their joint-venture plan, which has been in negotiation for over a year. They will form a $5.26-billion company with Boeing holding 80%, but centered in Brazil, producing aircraft for the commercial aircraft “mid-market,” meaning for 70-150 passengers. Presently, this includes the Embraer E-Series and newer E-Jet E2 twin-engine narrow-body jets. Strategically, for Boeing, the addition of Embraer would counter rival Airbus’ consolidation of the Bombardier C-Series medium-range product line.

Embraer is a private company in which the Brazilian government holds a minority stake. That holding is described as "the golden share" because it allows the government to control any change in the firm’s ownership.

The final agreement is now submitted for debate and approval by the government. Its decision is expected within 30 days.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
billet caster runout
Global Steel Production Dropped in November
Dec 23, 2018
E175 Republic Airways
Court Blocks Embraer Sale to Boeing, Again
Dec 20, 2018
FICEP Endeavour multi-spindle CNC drilling line
More Record-Breaking Results for Machine Tool Builders
Dec 18, 2018
Embraer E-Jet series
Final Terms Set for Boeing-Embraer Link
Dec 17, 2018