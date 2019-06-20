Menu
Navistar big bore diesel engine Navistar
The International A26 is a 12.4-liter "big bore" engine for Class 8 on-highway trucks, like Navistar’s International LT Series and RH Series, as well as "work trucks" trucks like the International HV Series and HX Series.
News

Navistar Investing $125 Million to Expand Powertrain Production

Three-year project will develop "big bore" technologies for heavy-duty trucks

Truck and diesel engine manufacturer Navistar is planning a $125-million capital investment at its Huntsville, Ala., engine plant, where it produces International® brand diesel engines. The three-year program will include "new and expanded manufacturing facilities" to produce big-bore powertrain products, which are developed in partnership with Traton.

Traton is the former Volkswagen Truck and Bus unit that took a 16.6% stake in Navistar in 2016, at which time the two companies agreed to cooperate to develop common driveline packages for heavy-duty trucks.

The main product of the Huntsville complex is the International® A26, a 12.4-liter big-bore engine offered for Class 8 on-highway trucks, such as the International® LT® Series and RH Series, as well as in vocational trucks like the International® HV Series and HX® Series.

Navistar indicated the capital investments would bring 145 more jobs to the Huntsville operation.

Persio Lisboa, Navistar's EVP and chief operating officer stated the company is "excited to have the opportunity to expand our presence in Alabama, while adding to our array of next-generation products."

