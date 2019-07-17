Morgan Truck Body Building New Ohio Plant

Morgan Truck Body LLC will establish its fourteenth North American plant in Orrville, Ohio, the manufacturer announced. The estimated 210,000-sq.ft. installation will have operational space capable of 4,000 dry freight and refrigerated truck bodies per year, as well as office and warehouse space.

“We’re excited for the opportunity and value this plant will offer the Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, and western Pennsylvania markets,” stated Wallace Davis, who is operations director for the Orrville plant. “By recruiting the most talented individuals, Morgan will continue delivering industry-leading quality products and services to our valued customers.”

Morgan expects to employ approximately 140 workers in the Ohio operation.

The cost of the capital investment has not been announced. Earlier, it had been reported that project construction would begin by October 2019.

Morgan Truck Body specializes in manufacturing Class 3 to Class 7 (GVW) box truck/straight truck bodies for dry freight, refrigerated, and contracting industries.

The project had been supported by state and local governments and business development bodies, including JobsOhio, Team NEO, Wayne Economic Development Council, and the City of Orrville

“Morgan continues executing its aggressive growth strategy by launching innovative new products, penetrating new markets, and pursuing key acquisitions. This has resulted in record revenues, thus allowing us to expand even further with new production facilities,” according to Norb Markert, president and CEO.