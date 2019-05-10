Mercedes Starts Production for All-Electric SUV

Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz unit reported that assembly has started production of the EQC, an full-electric, compact sport-utility vehicle that is the first entry in Mercedes’ EQ series. The automaker also announced it is logging orders for the new SUV, which will be available for delivery in June. The list price is reported to be $33,530.

The automaker is assembling the EQC at its plant in Bremen, Germany.

Mercedes introduced the EQ series in 2016, indicating it aims to develop 10 different models by 2022, and projected the EVs would comprise 15-25% of its global sales. Some of the EQ models would be carried by the Smart brand.

The EQC is a five-seat vehicle with an 18 cu.ft. trunk, and a range of about 270 miles. It is powered by two asynchronous electric motors (front and rear axle), producing 300 kW (402 hp), and has a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h.)

It has a modular, 80-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and can be charged from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes, via a DC fast charger.

The EQC is outfitted with a 7.4-kW, water-cooled onboard charger and has a maximum capacity of “up to 110 kW at an appropriate charging station.”

Markus Schäfer, a member of the divisional board for Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain, stated: “Flexibility and efficiency are decisive pillars of the strategy in our global production network at Mercedes-Benz Cars. Production of the EQC is perfect proof of this.

“The staff in Bremen have many years of experience in the production of vehicles with a wide range of drive types,” Schäfer continued. “We are building on this know-how in the electric age, too. With the start of production of the Mercedes-Benz EQC, we are turning the switch today – for the electric mobility of the future.”